Shock as Bungoma teen hacks father to death

Grief has engulfed residents of Khainga village, Bungoma County after a Form 4 boy hacked his father to death.

16 year-old Brian Juma slashed his father, Bernard Juma, to death with a machete on Sunday night at around 8pm.

The deceased, who lived in Siboti area, Bumula Constituency, had visited his home in Kanduyi where his son lives with his grandmother to ask the teen to report back to school.

When he arrived, he found his son with three of his friends in the company of their girlfriends. An argument ensued, leading his son's friends and their girlfriends to flee, after which the Form 4 student picked a machete that he later used to attack his father.

Consolata Nanjala, sister to the deceased, said they heard commotion outside their house at night.

Great pain

"We were the only two in the house, me and our mother, and we were afraid to go outside to find out what was going on. We didn't even know that Juma had come,” she said.

She said that when they heard him calling, they opened the door and found him with deep cuts. He was bleeding profusely.

"My brother was writhing in great pain and I asked him who had done that to him. He said that it was his son Brian," she adds.

She called her neighbors and other family members to come help her ferry her brother to the nearest hospital.

"We quickly called for a motorbike that rushed him to Nzoia dispensary where they referred him to Bungoma County Referral Hospital where he died while being treated,” she said.

She said that Brian had stopped going to school, leading his father to request him to resume studies since he had cleared his fees and exams were around the corner.

Illegal 'marriage'?

Leah Nekesa, Brian’s mother, said her husband - who was a church leader - had received a phone call informing him that the police were hunting for his son for allegedly marrying a class seven pupil.

Ms Nekesa said the girl's parents were demanding that Brian be arrested for making their daughter drop out of school.

She said that later on, after they had had supper, she was called by her in-laws who informed her that their son had attacked his father and he had been rushed to hospital for treatment.

“I wanted to come with him but he told me just to wait till morning,” she said.

Ms Nekesa disclosed that their first born was very unruly and kept what she described as bad company. Brian, she said, smoked marijuana and drank illicit brew with them.

She also noted that Brian was unhappy that his father had sold land and had refused to give him his share.

Liru Katani, the area assistant chief of Namirembe, concurred that Brian notorious in the area, and that they had tried to persuade him to go to school but he had refused.

“We have been working to ensure that all pupils from this area are back to school but Brian has really given us a headache,” he said.