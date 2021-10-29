Rituals must be performed before Masten Wanjala is buried, clan elder says

Masten Milimu Wanjala

The late Masten Milimu Wanjala when he appeared before the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi on July 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Among the rituals will be the cleansing of members of Wanjala’s family, their homestead and the entire clan.
  • Area assistant chief, Abiud Musungu, has said the state might be forced to bury the body if the family fails to collect it.

Traditional rituals must be done before the self-confessed serial killer Masten Wanjala is laid to rest, an elder of the Bukusu community has said.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.