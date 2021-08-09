Grief as Bungoma’s Fr Christopher Wanyonyi succumbs to Covid-19

Grief and sorrow has engulfed residents of Bungoma County following the death of popular Catholic priest, Fr Christopher Wanyonyi, of the Christ the King Cathedral in Kanduyi Constituency.

Fr Wanyonyi had been transferred to an Eldoret hospital, where he died, after spending days at a Kakamega hospital in the intensive care unit as well as at Bungoma West Hospital in Kanduyi.

The no-nonsense priest was instrumental in the construction of one of the largest sanctuaries in the region, the Sh100 million, 4,000 seater Christ the King Cathedral.

He also helped set up the Christ the King Academy in Bungoma, known for its stellar performance.

By the time of his passing on, it was understood that he had already acquired a license to establish a secondary school and a college.

Fr Wanyonyi was known for his sermons, in which he used to rebuke politicians whom he said were behaving badly, including in public.

This is Christ the King Cathedral in Bungoma town. Fr Wanyonyi was instrumental in its building. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

Great pillar

On learning about the death, Kenya’s ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) George Sirengo Masafu described Fr Wanyonyi as a great pillar of the community in western Kenya and beyond.

“As I mourn my great friend, I commend him for the great work and legacy he has left behind. I join the family of the late priest, Bungoma Catholic Diocese, especially Christ the King parish, in mourning this great hero. As Bungoma people, we should remember the fallen priest by practicing what he stood for,” the ambassador said in his condolence message.

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati described Fr Wanyonyi as an “icon, a dedicated servant of God, an astute administrator and a firm leader who spoke truth to power".

"I will remember Fr Wanyonyi as a firm, no-nonsense priest who never hesitated to confront the ills in our society and called out leaders to level up to their roles in society. While he served as a priest, Fr Wanyonyi also expended all his energies to champion the education of our children. That Christ the King Primary School is one of the best schools in the country [and] speaks of Fr Wanyonyi not just as an administrator but also a consummate educationist at heart," Mr Wangamati said.

Charity work

The governor also celebrated the priest’s work in charity.

"As a manager, he mobilised funds and supervised the construction of several churches in Bungoma among them the magnificent Christ the King Cathedral which was only opened in May this year. I mourn a friend. I mourn a compass I would look at to know how best to serve the people of Bungoma. I mourn a servant of God by whose prayers and counsel I am who I am today,” said the governor.

Bungoma Woman Representative Catherine Wambilianga described Fr Wanyonyi as a disciplinarian who had kept the country and the region on the right track through his sermons.

"Rev Fr Wanyonyi was a very passionate, dedicated and a no-nonsense servant of God. He was one of the best priests Bungoma Diocese ever had,” she said.

Ndivisi Ward MCA Martin Wanyonyi described Fr Wanyonyi as a true religious leader whose sermons were authentic, targeted, rich and thought-provoking.

"He was a dedicated Samaritan and industrious figure who zealously offered divine counsel to the community. [Beyond] the pulpit, he uplifted the lives of the vulnerable," said the MCA.

Selfless Christian

Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka said that the county has lost a selfless, dedicated Christian whose shoes no one will be able to fit in.

"We have lost a selfless and true faith leader who served the church with unmatched zeal and commitment," he said.

He said that Fr Wanyonyi was a dedicated, firm and fearless clergyman who walked a straight path before God.

“He was never shy about speaking his mind as he offered divine counsel to the community and uplifted the most vulnerable in the society.

"I worked closely with the cleric from my time as Bungoma’s first governor and we have maintained ties to date," Mr Lusaka said.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, Christ the King Cathedral faithful and the entire Bungoma Catholic Diocese fraternity during this incredibly difficult time.”