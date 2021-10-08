Police shoot Simiyu Soita dead during illicit brew raid in Webuye

Police in Webuye, Bungoma County, shot and killed a man after a confrontation with members of the public during a routine operation on illicit brews on Thursday.

An officer attached to Misikhu police post, who sustained a cut in his forehead, is said to have shot dead Mr Simiyu Soita, 45 after he allegedly attacked the officer with an axe.

“Police constable Simon Said fired twice in the air to scare off his assailant,” reads a police statement.

Mr Soita later succumbed to his gunshot wounds at Lugulu Mission Hospital.

The law enforcement officers, together with area chief John Musamali and three assistant chiefs were carrying out an operation against illicit brews. They visited the home of a suspect, Bernard Masinde, whom they found with more than 200 litres of kangara and chang’aa.

Mr Masinde is reported to have resisted arrest before raising the alarm. Members of the public, who were armed with crude weapons including axes and machetes.

“The suspect, who managed to escape during the confrontation, was later arrested while seeking treatment at a hospital within Misikhu market, and will be arraigned in court,” the police said.

Meanwhile, a licensed firearm holder was arrested after he fired at police officers at Makadara, Nairobi, on Wednesday night.

Two officers from Industrial Area Police Station were at an accident scene after the driver of a saloon car lost control of the vehicle before it landed in a ditch.

The suspect shot at the officers as they attempted to help him.

“The officers rushed to rescue him, only to come out of his Mercedes Benz saloon car and fire nine rounds of ammunition in the air from his Glock pistol serial number UDY889,” the police said.

The suspect is also reported to have hit a pedestrian identified as Eric Ngige prior to the accident.