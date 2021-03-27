Police rescue Bungoma children locked up in house over rent arrears

Bungoma South OCS Moses Munywoki

Bungoma police station police officers, led by Bungoma South OCS Moses Munywoki, break into a house in Mewa estate within Kanduyi to rescue two children locked up over rent arrears, March 27, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • She reported the matter at Bungoma Police Station and later, Bungoma South OCS Moses Munywoki intervened by leading a break-in.

Police in Bungoma South have rescued two children who were locked inside a rental house for hours by a disgruntled landlady.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Locals raise concern over Tana County Covid-19 preparedness

  2. Counties yet to lower wage bills, says report

  3. Police rescue children locked up in house over rent

  4. Police kill five ‘preaching criminals’ in Mombasa

  5. Hike fares at your own risk, matatu saccos told

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.