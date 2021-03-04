Police arrest four Tangatanga leaders in Kabuchai

Four MPs allied to the Deputy President William Ruto have been arrested while monitoring the on-going Kabuchai by-election, authorities confirmed without giving details.

Bungoma County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti said Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Nelson Koech (Belgut), Wilson Kogo (Chesumei) and Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei were arrested while they were on their way to Chwele.

"They are being taken to Bungoma Police Station. After they arrive, I will give a comprehensive statement," Mr Kimiti said.

Police blocked their convoy while they were coming from Pongola Primary School polling station where they had escorted United Democratic Alliance candidate Evans Kakai to cast his vote.

Mr Barasa and Mr Koech confirmed to the Nation that they are under arrest, but did not know the reason for their arrest.

"They just blocked our convoy and arrested all of us.... We are yet to know where we are going," Mr Koech told the Nation.

Mr Cherargei accused the government for using the police to intimidate them when they have not committed any crime.

Since polls opened in Kabuchai Thursday morning, there have been counter-accusations from both Ford Kenya and UDA sides with each calling upon the security operators to intervene.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula, while addressing the press after casting his vote at Namakhele Primary School polling station, alleged that there are rampant cases of voter bribing from UDA allied MPs.

He claimed that MPs from Bungoma and other neighbouring counties have been roaming around polling stations dishing out money to electorates while persuading them to vote for their candidate -- Mr Kakai.

"We have reported the matter to security agencies to ensure voter bribery, which is a criminal offense, is not allowed because it might influence the people of Kabuchai not to elect a leader of their choice,” Mr Wetang’ula said.