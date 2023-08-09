One person killed in fuel tanker explosion on Webuye-Malaba highway

One person died on Wednesday morning when a fuel tanker caught fire in an accident on the Malaba-Webuye highway.

Bungoma County Police Commander Francis Kooli confirmed the morning incident that left the tanker driver dead.

Mr Kooli said the driver of the trailer, which was heading to Malaba from Webuye, lost control due to what appeared to be a brake failure.

The incident happened at Sikata in Kanduyi, Bungoma town.

The driver avoided a head-on collision with a matatu and veered off the road, hitting an electric pole before the vehicle burst into flames.

While the matatu passengers were successfully rescued by residents, the truck driver was unable to escape the flames.

Residents criticised the slow response of the Bungoma County Fire Service, claiming that their delayed arrival hampered rescue efforts.

"We blame the county government, this is the second incident this week, when we call the fire brigade they say their truck has no fuel. When we called today we were told the firemen were off duty and had gone home. Why are they being paid?" lamented one resident.

Mr Kooli, on the other hand, thanked the firefighters for their quick response, adding that they managed to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby houses.

"The firefighters actually came at the right time, although due to the nature of the fuel, which is flammable, there was not much they could do except stop the fire from spreading to the residents' houses," he said.