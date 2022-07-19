ODM's Aggrey Namisi gets support from minority communities in Webuye East

Webuye East parliamentary candidate on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket Mr Aggrey Murumba Namisi had received a major boost in his bid to succeed Mr Alfred Sambu after minority communities in Webuye town threw their weight behind him.

Led by their deputy chairman Mr Kennedy Otieno, the group of more than 500 members declared their support for Mr Namisi, saying that they are confident he will take care of their interests if elected in the August polls.

"Mr Namisi has shown that he is mature, seasoned and people's servant leader who is ready to work with the minority coummunities in Webuye town. We are also calling on all politicians to preach peace and unity," said Mr Otieno who also asked voters in Webuye East to vote for Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya presidential candidate Mr Raila Odinga.

“We have negotiated with Mr Namisi and we now know our stake in his administration because we are part of this constituency. Most of our people are living and doing business in Webuye town and are ready to work with him as our MP,"he said.

Leadership qualities

He also pointed out that previous area leaders have failed to address the plight of locals who were left without a livelihood following the collapse of Pan-paper Mill.

“The Constitution stipulates that minorities are supposed to get 30 per cent of jobs, tenders in the constituency and Mr Namisi has pledged to comply with our agenda and we have assured him that he will get our votes,” he remarked.

The group also thanked outgoing area MP Alfred Sambu for accommodating all the communities living in Webuye since he was elected 14 years ago.

“We are rooting for leaders with integrity whose leadership qualities go beyond tribe and clan,” Mr Otieno said.

Party affiliation

Party affiliation and the ethnic factor are expected to influence who becomes the next area MP.

According to the 2019 population census, the constituency has a population of 80,000. The county has three wards namely Maraka, Mihuu and Ndivisi and 354 polling stations.

Apart from Mr Namisi, five other candidates are vying for the Webuye East parliamentary seat.