Nzoia Sugar Factory won't be privatised, Kanduyi MP John Makali assures farmers

Kanduyi MP John Makali has assured sugarcane farmers in Nzoia that Nzoia Sugar factory will not be privatised by the Kenya Kwanza government.

The lawmaker said President William Ruto’s government will instead install a new milling plant to enhance the firm’s efficiency.

The assurance comes after farmers and residents in the constituency, where the mill is located, had expressed concerns over the recent plan by the government to privatise certain sugar factories across the country.

The MP, who was speaking in Bungoma Town accompanied by other Bungoma leaders, said residents drawn from the larger Bungoma County depend on the ailing factory, set up in 1970s by the country's founding father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, for their livelihood.

He observed that as Bungoma leaders, they are against the privatisation of Nzoia, saying the firm would rather be given to the county government of Bungoma to manage.

The legislator said that he will work together with Governor Ken Lusaka and other Bungoma leaders to ensure that the Kenya Kwanza government breathes fresh life into Nzoia.

“We had a meeting with the President Dr Ruto last week at State House in Nairobi that was organised by Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and we agreed with him that Nzoia needs new machinery for its efficiency and he agreed,” said the MP.

He added that President Ruto has agreed to visit the region next month in an extensive development tour.

The MP said that Nzoia Sugar cane farmers and stakeholders have already given their valuable input on the mill during a recent public participation engagement held at the company.

He added that the meeting, led by the National Assembly Committee on Agriculture and Livestock, saw many issues raised by the stakeholders with farmers proposing the return of Kenya Sugar Board and reintroduction of the sugar development levy.

MP Makali asked Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi to deal with cartels who have been smuggling cheap sugar in the country, repackaging and selling the same.

Additionally, he asked the farmers to continue supplying cane to the mill while asking the State to consider writing off the company’s debts, estimated at Sh6 billion.

He pledged to support the Board’s chairperson Alfred Khang’ati as he starts, what he termed a “painful exercise to crush cartels, fire incompetent staff and restore sanity at the company.”

“The farmers have often complained saying that the managers have mismanaged the company. The allegations need to be investigated,” he said.

He said that the cane growers want a complete overhaul of the management running the company, adding that the sector that has been raided by cartels will be able to be back on its feet if the Sugar Bill currently sponsored by Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe is approved by MPs and subsequently enacted.