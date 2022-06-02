Notorious criminal who escaped from Bungoma police cells rearrested

Police in Bungoma County have rearrested a hardcore criminal who escaped with accomplices from the Bungoma Central Police Station after digging an underground tunnel from a cell in 2020.

The suspect, Clinson Otieno, or “Mandela”, made the daring escape on the night of August 16, 2020.

The prisoners pretended to be conducting evening prayers by singing and clapping as they escaped.

One suspect, Isaac Wekesa, was arrested after being shot in the thigh as he tried to escape.

Bungoma South sub-county Deputy Police Commander Andrew Sora said Mr Otieno was arrested on Wednesday at about 6pm after a tip-off from the public.

"We received information from members of the public about the suspect who had been spotted and we moved with speed and arrested him at Kibabi area," he said.

He said the criminal was a known thug who had two previous cases pending.

"He had two previous cases of burglary [and] robbery with violence and now we have the escape from lawful custody," he said.

Mr Sora thanked members of the public for working with the police to report such criminals to them.

Police have now arrested seven of the 10 escapes.

Those who escaped at that time included Brian Ochieng Onyango and John Wanyonyi, both of whom had been charged with robbery with violence.

The two were arrested on suspicion of being behind the murder of prominent Bungoma businessman Michael Gacheru, alias Cheche.

Another suspect who escaped was Simon Wekesa, who is facing assault charges.

Also on the run are Collins Juma Nyukuri, Alex Simiyu Muyekho, Bramwel Barasa, Pascal Kiberenge Namasaka, Emmanuel Wakoko and John Barasa Wekesa.

Police urged the public to continue giving police more information that could lead to the arrest of the other escapees who are still on the run.

“We are calling upon the residents to volunteer any information to police because these are hardcore criminals,” Mr Sora appealed, warning that anybody found to be aiding the suspects on the run would also be arrested.