Nine students arrested over arson attempt

Nine students of St Luke's Kimilili Boys Secondary School in Bungoma County have been arrested over attempted arson.

They are accused of attempting to set on fire a dormitory that houses 198 forms Two and Three students last Sunday.

The fire destroyed students’ books, uniforms, beddings and other items.

County firefighters, students, neighbours, teachers, staff and police officers helped put out the fire.

The suspects are said to have been spotted around the dormitory when the fire occurred.

They are being held at the Kimilili Police Station pending investigations.

“The suspects were identified by prefects and are assisting police with the investigations,” said Kimilili sub-county Police Commander Moita Marwa.

Mr Marwa cautioned students against destroying property but should instead seek alternative problem-solving mechanisms with school administrators.

A police officer arrives at the St Luke Kimilili boys in Bungoma where a fire destroyed property in a dormitory Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

"Initial investigations indicate that the fire started in one of the cubicles but was immediately contained by students and subordinate staff after consuming several belongings of the students," he said.

He said no one was injured in the fire.

The school has been closed indefinitely, with only Form One students remaining following a meeting of the Board of Management, Education officials and school administration.

A source at the school told the Nation on condition of anonymity that some of the students and teachers are not happy with the leadership of Principal Innocent Siro.

“The students may have been angered after the principal refused to allow them to enjoy their usual Saturday entertainment that begins at 2pm for the past three weekends,” the source said.

This was not the first time a fire broke out at the school.

In 2021, students protested over harassment by prefects, claiming they were power-drunk.