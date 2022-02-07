Museveni orders State burial for Teso cultural leader

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has ordered a State burial for Emorimor Augustine Osuban Lemukol, the cultural leader of the Teso community.

Mr Lemokul died on February 5, 2022 at Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala, Uganda where he was admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

He was the leader of the Teso people both in Uganda and Kenya and will be remembered for growing inter-clan connections in the two countries.

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong yesterday joined thousands of community members in mourning Mr Lemukol.

"I urge the Iteso community to give our cultural leader befitting send off by upholding peace and unity which were the ideals of Papa Emorimor," said Mr Ojaamong.