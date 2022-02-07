Museveni orders State burial for Teso cultural leader

Emorimor Augustine Osuban Lemukol

Emorimor Augustine Osuban Lemukol. 

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Shaban Makokha

Writer

Nation Media Group

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has ordered a State burial for Emorimor Augustine Osuban Lemukol, the cultural leader of the Teso community.

