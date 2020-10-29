Modern laboratory set up in Bungoma for Covid-19 tests

Lancent Kenya, an international group of laboratories, has launched a modern laboratory in Bungoma county which will test various illnesses, including Covid-19.

Following the coronavirus upsurge in the county Lancent in partnership with Elgon View Premier Hospital, will be testing the disease alongside other illnesses.

The Lancent CEO Dr Ahmed Kalebi said the full-fledged laboratory will ease delays residents have been experiencing when they go for Covid-19 tests.

'"Residents can now get their Covid-19 results here instead of having their samples taken for testing at KEMRI in Kisumu," Dr Kilebi said.

He said the laboratory will also be carrying out other clinical tests which have in the past not be possible in the county and its environs.

'"Patients in the county are being referred to Eldoret or Nairobi to seek tests which were not available. Our new facility will enable them to have such tests here," said Dr Kilebi.

The proprietor of Elgon View Premier Hospital Dr Amin Sheik said they will be offering affordable services to their clients.

Dr Amin said the prices will differ depending on the kind of illness, adding that the laboratory will also cater for those patients covered by NHIF.