Meat shortage looms in Bungoma after Nema shuts down slaughterhouse

A shortage of meat is expected in Bungoma town for some time after a major slaughterhouse was shut down by the environment watchdog Nema because of deplorable conditions and failure to adhere to established regulations.

Nema said the Machinjoni slaughterhouse was operating without the required licences, said county Nema Director Vincent Mahiva.

Among other issues, he said the abattoir lacks proper waste management protocols and releases effluent to a road and the nearby Khalaba River, putting at risk residents.

“I was very annoyed with how this slaughterhouse is operating. Sincerely speaking, if it is left to operate residents’ lives will be put at risk as they will be exposed to disease outbreaks,” he said.

He added: “I have no problem with clients operating health facilities, hotels, slaughterhouses and petrol stations but just comply with the Nema regulations and run your business in peace. I don’t want to get complaints from residents about bad smells that will later affect them.”

Residents, led by Dan Waswa, lauded Nema’s move, saying the stench from the slaughterhouse was unbearable.

The authority has also warned other slaughterhouses in the towns of Webuye, Kimilili, Chwele and Kapsokwony that are operating in similar conditions.

Mr Mahiva said the closed abattoir would resume operations once it starts adhering to Nema guidelines.