Masten Wanjala: Authorities yet to share results of child killer's post-mortem

Homicide detectives have declined to share the results of a post-mortem that was done on the remains of self-confessed child killer Masten Wanjala.

Wanjala was attacked and killed by an irate mob near his home in Mukwheya village, Bungoma County last Friday.

Irate mob kills self-confessed serial killer Masten Wanjala

The post-mortem was carried out Wednesday at the Bungoma Referral Hospital mortuary.

However, detectives led by local homicide boss Martin Nyuguto did not reveal the results to the media.

Journalists who had camped at the morgue expecting to be addressed by officers were surprised after the detectives drove off without a word.

Martin Nyuguto (left), the local police homicide boss at the site where Masten Wanjala was lynched. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

Wanjala's family was also conspicuously missing at the facility when the post-mortem was being done.

Wanjala, 20, who recently confessed to killing 10 children in Bungoma, escaped from Jogoo Road Police Station in Nairobi under unclear circumstances last Wednesday.

Three police officers who were on duty when the suspected serial child killer escaped were arrested soon after. This was after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DDP) Noordin Haji directed the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) of the police to investigate Inspector Philip Mbithi, who was the duty officer, and constables Precious Mwinzi and Boniface Mutuma Kamakia who are based at Jogoo Road Police Station.

It is still unclear how he made his way to Bungoma without detection.