Masten Wanjala: Authorities yet to share results of child killer's post-mortem

Masten Milimu Wanjala

Masten Milimu Wanjala at the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi on July 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Homicide detectives have declined to share the results of a post-mortem that was done on the remains of self-confessed child killer Masten Wanjala.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.