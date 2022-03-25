Man with extra fingers and toes fails to join police force in fifth try

For the fifth time on Thursday, Allan Khaemba, from Kanduyi constituency, Bungoma County, tried to join the National Police Service (NPS) and failed – thanks to his extra fingers and toes.

Mr Khaemba, 25, woke up early and joined hundreds of other young men and women at Uwanja Ndege in Bungoma town, hoping to be recruited.

That he had tried his luck four times before did not deter him.

Each time he tried, he was turned away, his fault being his 12 fingers and 12 toes. He has an extra finger on each of his hands and an extra toe on each of his legs.

"I was born with these fingers and toes and I believe they should not hinder me in any way from joining the police force since I am healthy,” said Mr Khaemba, who hails from Tuti Marakaru ward in Kanduyi.

He told Nation.Africa that he is also an athlete.

He feels it is unfair for NPS to deny him a chance to serve his country, wondering why the extra fingers and toes should stand in his way.

"I am pleading with Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to intervene and help me join the force," he said after Thursday’s verdict.

Asked why he wanted to join the NPS so badly, Mr Khaemba explained that he would like to help wipe out insecurity.

"If I am given the chance, I would like to be posted to the troubled Baringo County and deal firmly with the bandits that are terrorising innocent residents."

He said none of his family members have a disability.

"I don't see any challenge with these fingers and toes, because this is just something I was born with and they can't hinder me from dealing with Al-Shabaab."

Try their luck

Despite his experience, he says, he will keep pursuing his dream until he lands an opportunity in the police service.

The fourth born in a family of six studied at Namachanja Secondary School in Kanduyi constituency and sat his KCSE in 2017, managing a Grade C plain.

Khaemba said his parents are unemployed and the family relies on farming on their one acre piece of land.

He is hopeful that if he joins the police service, he can help his younger siblings and his parents.

But the recruiting officers said the young man is disabled and could not be selected.

They said the requirements for admission were clear.

Hundreds of young people from all the eight wards of Kanduyi constituency showed up to try their luck.

Most of them were locked out because they lacked original identity cards, certificates of good conduct and original KCSE certificates.

Mr Reuben Kemboi, the recruiting officer in charge, confirmed that some young people were also locked out because of disabilities.

He said they also considered geography, ethnicity as marginalised tribes, as Kandunyi is a cosmopolitan constituency.

Mr Kemboi said women were required to run four kilometres while men ran six. The recruits were expected to run for 25 minutes.

"Our officers … are observing the highest professionalism and accountability because we don’t want integrity to be compromised.

We took the oath in the morning before the exercise began," he said as the selection got underway.

He said the selection would be transparent and fair, urging those who would be left out not to give up but try their luck next year.