Man on the run after lover was found dead in Bungoma

Police in Bungoma on Wednesday retrieved the decomposing body of a 40-year-old woman that was found covered in blankets in her bed in Blue Waves area in a suspected murder

Bungoma South police boss Wilson Muraya said his officers were alerted by the woman’s neighbours, after a foul smell started emanating from her house.

“Following the tip-off, we came here after alerting our colleagues from the scene of crime and we recovered the body, which had started rotting in her bed,” Mr Muraya said.

He said preliminary police investigations point to her lover, who is on the run. The woman may have been killed on Sunday.

Neighbours said Betty Musawa was an outgoing person who worked at a spa in Bungoma town before she quit a month ago.

"Betty has been our friend and neighbour here for a while. She has been a jovial person who used to mingle with others and we are shocked by her death," said Annette Nekesa.

"This death has shocked residents, who are now living in fear. We want police to move with speed and arrest the perpetrators.”

The woman’s mother, Eunice Musawa, said she was shocked and saddened by the death of her daughter.

"I talked to my daughter last Friday and she told me that she was planning to come see me and bring me shopping as she has often done," she said.

She said she rushed to her daughter’s house after receiving a phone call. She found her lifeless decomposing body covered in blankets.

She said her daughter was hardworking and would never offend anyone.

"We are saddened as a family because of this death. We want police to arrest those behind this heinous act," she said amid tears.

She said her daughter lived alone and would be visited occasionally by friends and former colleagues.

Kanduyi boda boda chairman Kenedy Wekesa said insecurity was increasing in Kanduyi, with several deaths reported recently.

"Just this last weekend, we buried one person who was killed here in the Zero Zero area," he said.

He asked Bungoma County Police Commander Francis Kooli to ensure his officers conduct regular night patrols.

The body was taken to the Bungoma County Referral Hospital mortuary.