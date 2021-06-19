Man hacks father to death in tragic land dispute

Martin Sifuna

Alfred Mbita, the father of the late Martin Sifuna of Kimatuni village who was killed by unknown assailants.

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The suspect allegedly accosted his father and hacked him to death with a machete.
  • The suspect thereafter surrendered himself to the area assistant chief, who handed him over to the police. 


Grief and sorrow has engulfed Bilasio village, Muanda sub location in Bumula Constituency after a man hacked his father to death in a tragic dispute over a piece of land. 

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Kirinyaga embarks on finishing stalled dispensaries

  2. Murang’a chiefs risk arrest over dead youths

  3. DCI urged to probe Somali girls’ killings

  4. NMG, Machakos County to plant 10,000 trees

  5. US troops in Wajir to step up Kenya’s war on terror

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.