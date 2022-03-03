Lusaka to launch bid to reclaim Bungoma governor’s seat

After months of speculation, it is now official that Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka is seeking to reclaim the Bungoma governor’s seat on a Ford Kenya party ticket.

Thirty-five ward reps have thrown their weight behind his quest, setting the stage for a bruising duel with his main opponent, the incumbent Wycliffe Wangamati, who toppled him in the last election.

Mr Lusaka was the first governor of Bungoma County.

He will officially launch the bid on a Ford Kenya party ticket next Friday.

Speaking to the Nation by phone from Turkey, where he is on official duty, Mr Lusaka said he is firmly in the race for the top seat.

"The question of whether I am in the race or not doesn't arise any longer. I am firmly in the race with one option of winning," he said.

"I will be having an earthquake in Bungoma town next week on Friday where I will be announcing the party that I will be vying on. But you all know that I have been working well with our senator."

Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga, the chairman of the planned event, said Mr Lusaka had registered with Ford Kenya.

"The Senate Speaker is now a full member of Ford Kenya and we shall be unveiling him as our governor candidate in a big rally on (March 11) at the Bungoma Posta grounds," he said.

Political pundits say Mr Lusaka’s move to join Ford Kenya will significantly boost its image, in the wake of recent events.

Apart from Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula, Ford Kenya has only two MPs in Bungoma - Mr Kalasinga and Woman Rep Catherine Wambilianga.

Governor Wangamati, Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi and Tongaren MP Eseli Simiyu ditched the party for the newly formed DAP-K, on whose ticket the incumbent governor will defend his seat.

Ford Kenya boasts a majority of MCAs.

Mr Lusaka, who has established a campaign centre in the heart of Bungoma town, complete with staff members, will kick off his campaigns with prayers at his home in Mapera, Kimilili constituency, before making stopovers on his way to Bungoma town.

He will then be received officially in Ford Kenya at the party headquarters in Kanduyi together with Mr Kalasinga, before heading to the Posta grounds for a rally.

"We are asking Bungoma people to turn up in large numbers and receive Mr Lusaka, who is going to be our next governor,” said Mr Kalasinga.

It was only last month that Mr Lusaka denied talk that he had joined Ford Kenya. He had indicated then that he was still consulting on the matter.

On Thursday, however, he said he had put in place structures and mechanisms that will see him clinch the seat.

"It is no doubt that I will be in the race to unseat Wangamati, whom the electorate has accused of failing them on development and not living up to his campaign promises," he stated.

Mr Wangamati will defend the seat on a DAP-K ticket.

Mr Lusaka said that all politics is local and he will vie on a party that resonates well with residents, confirming that he was heading the Kenya Kwanza way.

His bid received a major boost on Wednesday after 35 members from Ford Kenya, Jubilee, ANC and ODM parties said they were supporting Mr Lusaka's comeback so that he could complete “his development projects”.

Led by county assembly Majority Leader Joseph Nyongesa, the ward reps, who addressed journalists at the Ken Lusaka command centre in Kanduyi, said they had promised to robustly campaign for him in the entire county, noting that only he has the capacity to steer Bungoma County to greater development.

“We know he is a leader who means well for the community and therefore as members of the assembly we have thrown our weight behind his bid,” said Mr Nyongesa.

They said Mr Lusaka has no time to crisscross the county and they will assume the role of campaigning for him.

"We are going to walk in all the 45 wards in the county campaigning for him as currently he is busy on national duties," said Mr Nyongesa.

The MCAs took on Governor Wangamati, accusing him of failing to implement his manifesto, which contained a promise to curb corruption rings in his government.

"We are tired of Mr Wangamati and his administration. They have frustrated so many people in the county. Residents are crying all over because they can't access any opportunities and cash is very scarce," said Khalaba Ward MCA Okumu Majimbo.

He claimed Mr Wangamati had failed to complete projects started by Mr Lusaka such as the High Altitude Centre in Mt Elgon and Lusaka Road in Kanduyi.

“Speaker Lusaka is coming to complete all this flagship projects that stalled after he left,” he said.

He claimed Mr Wangamati had resorted to using violence to suppress opponents, noting that this should end.

Ndivisi MCA Martin Wanyonyi added that farmers in the county had suffered at the hands of the current regime.

"Farmers used to get 700 bags of subsidised fertiliser, but now they are only getting 150 bags," he said.

“Our farmers no longer get subsidised fertiliser and bursaries have remained a preserve of the rich kids,” added Tongaren MCA Tindi Manaseh.

Mr Nyongesa said that in the run-up to the unveiling of Mr Lusaka as a gubernatorial candidate, they have lined up several rallies across all the nine sub-counties.

“We have resolved to take his gospel to the grassroots as we wait for his official launch,” said Mr Nyongesa.