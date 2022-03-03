Lusaka to launch bid to reclaim Bungoma governor’s seat

Ken Lusaka

Members of the Bungoma County Assembly address the press at the Ken Lusaka command center in Kanduyi. 

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

After months of speculation, it is now official that Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka is seeking to reclaim the Bungoma governor’s seat on a Ford Kenya party ticket.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.