Leaders oppose planned eviction in Chetambe Hills

Didmus Barasa

Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa during a press conference in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Salaton Njau | Nation Media Group
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa vows to petition the matter in court.
  • The inhabitants of Chetambe Hills, a majority of whom are Tachonis, have expressed similar concerns.

Leaders and residents of Webuye East constituency have opposed plans by the government to evict families living in Chetambe Hills.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.