Leaders clash over abductions in front of Ruto at Wetang’ula mother’s funeral

The raging debate about the abduction of anti-government critics played out in front of President William Ruto on Friday, January 3, 3025, as leaders pointed fingers at each other over the disappearances of youths identified as government critics.

So heated was the exchange, that when he stood to address the mourners who had attended the funeral of Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula’s mother, the President promised to deal with the issue.

Dr Ruto said he took a firm decision when he was sworn in as the President to ban abductions and forced disappearances that were rampant leaving bodies dumped in River Yala, River Tana, National Parks, and in containers and that he wouldn't allow the same to happen under his watch.

"That is why I took a bold step and decided that the financial independence of the National Police Service must be removed from the Office of the President to the Inspector General of Police so that the police can make independent decisions on investigation, prosecution, and maintaining the rule of law," said Dr Ruto.

He was speaking at Mukhweya Village in Kabuchai, Bungoma County, during the burial of Anne Nanyama, mother of Mr Wetang’ula and Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi.

The President said the rule of law underpins the country’s democracy and asked Kenyans to celebrate the country's democracy by observing its limitations with respect to elders, leaders, and the law.

Dr Ruto cautioned social media users against turning to the platforms to incite other Kenyans against his leadership, noting that the excessive violation of democratic rights was likely to cause violence and make the country ungovernable.

Ichung'wah Avurugana Na Natembeya:



Mbunge Kimani Ichung'wah na Gavana George Natembeya walikabana koo kule Bunguma kuhusu visa vya utekaji nyara.



Hii ni baada ya Natembeya kukemea mauaji ya vijana nchini. #NTVJioni @MwakaFridah @labaanshabaan pic.twitter.com/HtR0OBPGsm — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) January 3, 2025

"This is ruining the image of Kenya at international levels. Friends, investors, and partners are watching and they get concerned about how we play our politics," he said.

Earlier, his allies turned their guns on political opponents, who they accused of funding a team of young Kenyans to abduct themselves to get money from foreign organisations.

Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli and the majority leader in the National Assembly Kimani Ichung’wah claimed the aim was to tarnish the name of the government.

"Their intention is to get money from foreign organisations. But I urge them not to do that because that could inflame the country," said Mr Atwoli.

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya however dismissed claims of self-abduction urging those in government to exercise tolerance.

"Social media is awash with insults. Even me, some people are saying bad things about me but I don't have to abduct or kill them. This trend of abducting and killing those who are opposing you must end, Mr President," he said. "You promised to end abductions, why haven't those who went missing been released?"

Mr Natembeya also accused those close to President Ruto from the Western region of not helping to improve the economy of the region.

"The economy of the Western region is in a poor state and the President must be told this by those in government," he said.

Mr Ichung’wah challenged the governor to look for an appropriate forum to tell the Head of State how he wished the region to be assisted. He also told off Mr Natembeya, a former Rift Valley Regional Commissioner, on abductions.

Leaders who accompanied the President called for the enforcement of the cyber-crime law to discipline inciters who use social media platforms to insult and demean leaders.

"Politics can be personal but leaders must respect others. The first two years of President Ruto in power have been very difficult. Even though it is the government’s obligation to protect its citizens, the same government must also ensure that those who violate the law are forced to face it (law)," said Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Mr Wetang’ula asked youthful politicians to check their utterances, claiming they were being funded to wreak havoc against the government.

"If you push us so hard, we shall force you to face the law," he said, cautioning Mr Natembeya against underrating politicians from the Western region who have served longer than him.

President Ruto highlighted some of his achievements in power citing the reduced prices of fertiliser, strengthened Competence Based Curriculum, employment of teachers closing and revamping of the sugar sector.

"For the first time, the country is not facing any sugar deficit and we are not importing sugar because our farmers grew enough cane that has produced enough cane for our consumption," he said.

"We are helping farmers from all sectors and that is why we are asking livestock farmers to accept vaccinating their animals for free. This is not compulsory and those who don't want the free government vaccines can stay with their animals," he said.

The President promised to launch the first bonuses for sugarcane farmers in Mumias before this month ends.

"We have streamlined the running of Mumias and now we want the farmers to enjoy their sweat. From Mumias, we shall be moving to Nzoia," he added, asking those who launched a case in court to withdraw it so that the government can streamline the factory operations.

Cabinet Secretaries Hassan Joho (Mining and Blue Economy), Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives), John Mbadi (Finance), and Deborah Mulongo attended the burial ceremony.