Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa faces arrest  

A warrant of arrest has been issued against Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa.

A Kakamega court issued the warrant of arrest against the Jubilee party lawmaker on Thursday after he failed to show up in court.

Mr Barasa is a key witness in a case in which he accused Mr Brian Kisabuli Mulongo of trying to extort 120,000 shillings.

A group of people led by Mr Mulongo and Mr Edward Molale had accused the MP of embezzling CDF funds. They had petitioned the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to have the Kimilili Constituency National Government-Constituency Development Fund accounts frozen.

The matter was scheduled for hearing on June 3. Those who were expected to testify were Mr Molalei and EACC officer Harrison Ombati. The matter could not proceed as the only witness present was Mr Harrison Ombati from the Anti-graft agency.

The prosecution noted that corruption matters need to be expedited fast, and despite summons being issued several times, Mr Barasa failed to attend court sessions.

The court ordered Bungoma OCS to arrest the MP. The case will be mentioned on June 3, 2022. In his response the MP denied graft allegations. The legislator has been facing opposition from those eyeing his seat in the 2022 polls.

Last week, Mr Barasa, who said that he had taken a sabbatical leave from politics to unite Luhyas, was roughed up by Bungoma residents for criticising Governor Wycliffe Wangamati's regime at a funeral in his constituency.