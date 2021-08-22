Ken Lusaka dismisses calls to vie for Bungoma Senate seat

Ken Lusaka

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka who has dismissed reports that he is eyeing the Bungoma senatorial seat in the 2022 General Elections.

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has dismissed reports that he is eyeing the Bungoma senatorial seat in the 2022 General Elections.

