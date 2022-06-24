Kapondi takes on Wetangula as Ford-K, UDA rivalry intensifies

Hostilities between Ford Kenya and UDA in Bungoma County has intensified after Mt Elgon MP Fred Kapondi stated the candidates of two Kenya Kwanza Alliance affiliate parties will no longer hold joint campaign rallies.

Speaking in Kaptama in his constituency, the MP, who is a member of UDA, accused Ford Kenya leaders of being disrespectful.

"We can't walk with a team which shows us no respect. We can't be used to revive a dead party. We shall carry on with the campaigns on our own," Kapondi said.

He also asked Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula to respect him and other UDA candidates, saying they are equal partners in Kenya Kwanza.

Kapondi further claimed that all Kenya Kwanza campaign rallies being held in the county by Wetangula and the ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi are purely Ford Kenya affairs.

"What Wetangula is doing is to market his party, because any UDA candidate who attends his rallies ends up being humiliated.

He also claimed Wetangula has been campaign against him.

Ford Kenya has fielded candidates in all the nine constituencies in Bungoma except in Kimilili where it is supporting UDA candidate Didmus Barasa.

Kapondi's claims come amid complaints from UDA candidates in Bungoma of being bullied by their Ford Kenya counterparts. They are now threatening to shift their allegiance to Azimio la Umoja if the situation remains unchanged.

The candidates, who are mainly running for MCA seats, also claim that Kenya Kwanza's campaign team has channeled their campaign funds to Ford Kenya.

Led by Protus Lumonje, who is vying for Sitikho ward MCA seat, the candidates gave Mr Wetangula an ultimatum to release the funds or else they will throw their weight behind Azimio candidates.

"We are giving Mr Wetangula five days to give us our share of the money or we shall only campaign for our presidential candidate," Mr Lumonje warned.

The candidates, who are from various wards across the county, also blamed Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka of failing to intervene in the matter even after they drew his attention to it.

"On several occasions, we have talked to Lusaka over our predicament but no solution has been found," Lumonje said.