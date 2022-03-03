Wamunyinyi: I'm out of Bungoma Senate seat contest

Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader Wafula Wamunyinyi has said he will not vie for the Bungoma Senate seat and is instead fronting former United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) secretary-general Mukhisa Kituyi and former Kanduyi MP Lawrence Sifuna as possible Azimio candidates for the seat.

