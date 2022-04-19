How Waluke's defection has boosted Raila in Bungoma

The recent defection of Sirisia MP John Waluke from Deputy President William Ruto’s camp to Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance has tipped the scales in favour of ODM leader Raila Odinga in the vote-rich Bungoma County.

Mr Odinga and Dr Ruto have been locked in a close battle for Bungoma votes but Mr Waluke’s defection has now rejuvenated the ODM leader’s support base in the county.

The move by the third-term lawmaker, who is known to be a good grassroots mobilizer, has thrown the Kenya Kwanza Alliance team in the county into a panic.

Mr Waluke, who has since gotten Jubilee party’s ticket to defend his seat, will now work with Bungoma governor Wycliffe Wangamati his deputy, Charles Ngome, MPs Eseli Simiyu (Tongaren), Wafula Wamunyinyi (Kanduyi), ODM secretary General Edwin Sifuna and former UNACTAD boss Dr Mukhisa Kituyi to shore up support for Mr Odinga.

Mr Waluke has since expressed confidence that Mr Odinga will emerge victorious in the August 9 General Election.

According to the MP, Mr Odinga is the best candidate for the presidency since he has promised to revive the dwindling economy of western region, if elected in August.

“Mr Odinga who has fought tirelessly for democracy in this country. He has a sound political track record and is committed to stabilizing the economy,” Mr Waluke said.

Kenya Kwanza team on the other hand has been banking on the influence of Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang'ula, MPs Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Dan Wanyama (Webuye West), Mwambu Mabongah (Bumula) and Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka to woo the voters.