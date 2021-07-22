Governor Wangamati lauded for development record
Bungoma Wycliffe Wangamati stands a good chance of being reelected into office in next year's General Elections based on his track record, the county's roads and infrastructure CEC Collins Mukhongo has said.
According to Mr Mukhongo, Wangamati's solid development record speaks volumes.
Mr Mukhongo said Wangamati's administration has done a lot in the county's nine constituencies.
"If you keenly look at what the ministry of roads has done across the county you will appreciate the governor's good job," he said.
Mukhongo said that the 6.5 kilometre Kanduyi-Sang’alo-junction dual-carriageway, which under construction is considered as Bungoma County’s most significant infrastructure project.
He said the project, which was launched by Governor Wangamati, will be complete before next year's polls.
Mr Mukhongo said that Bungoma town has for three decades suffered poor road network and lighting.
"The current main road was constructed in the late 1970s and there has been no significant upgrade despite the population of the town increasing over five times during this period," he said, adding that the dual carriage will help address these challenges.
"These improvements in infrastructure will enable Bungoma town compete with other towns such as Kakamega, Machakos, Kisii, Malindi and Embu," he said.
"The dual carriageway includes two double motorised lanes, separated non-motorised traffic for cyclists and pedestrians and drainage systems to rid the town of flash floods," the CEC said.
