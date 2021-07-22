Governor Wangamati lauded for development record

Bungoma Wycliffe Wangamati stands a good chance of being reelected into office in next year's General Elections based on his track record, the county's roads and infrastructure CEC Collins Mukhongo has said.

According to Mr Mukhongo, Wangamati's solid development record speaks volumes.

Mr Mukhongo said Wangamati's administration has done a lot in the county's nine constituencies.

"If you keenly look at what the ministry of roads has done across the county you will appreciate the governor's good job," he said.

Mukhongo said that the 6.5 kilo­me­tre Kan­duyi-Sang’alo-junc­tion dual-car­riage­way, which under construction is con­sid­ered as Bun­goma County’s most sig­nif­i­cant in­fra­struc­ture project.

Bungoma county government CEC for Collins Mukhongo. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

He said the project, which was launched by Gover­nor Wanga­mati, will be complete before next year's polls.

Mr Mukhongo said that Bungoma town has for three decades suf­fered poor road net­work and light­ing.

"The cur­rent main road was con­structed in the late 1970s and there has been no sig­nif­i­cant up­grade de­spite the pop­u­la­tion of the town in­creas­ing over five times dur­ing this pe­riod," he said, adding that the dual carriage will help address th­ese chal­lenges.

"Th­ese im­prove­ments in in­fra­struc­ture will enable Bun­goma town com­pete with other towns such as Kakamega, Machakos, Kisii, Malindi and Embu," he said.

"The dual car­riage­way in­cludes two dou­ble mo­torised lanes, sep­a­rated non-mo­torised traf­fic for cy­clists and pedes­tri­ans and drainage sys­tems to rid the town of flash floods," the CEC said.