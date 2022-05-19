Government launches stalled Bungoma road, again

The government has relaunched the construction of the stalled Misikhu-Brigadier road in Bungoma County for a second time.

Work on the Misikhu-Naitiri-Brigadier road, which connects Bungoma to Kakamega, Uasin Gishu and Trans-Nzoia counties, started in 2021.

The road cuts through the agriculturally rich Webuye East, Kiminini and Lugari constituencies.

On Wednesday, Roads and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary James Macharia, the same one who announced the start of work on the 45km road last year, regretted that the project had failed to take off because the contractor abandoned it.

New contractor

Speaking at Misikhu market on Wednesday, Mr Macharia said there is now a new contractor who will complete the works within two months.

“The first contractor disappointed us and that is why as government, we looked for this new Chinese contractor to complete it,'' he said.

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati with the new Chinese contractors who will do the Misikhu brigadier road at Misikhu market. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

The CS was accompanied by Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, who said the government was committed to fulfilling its promises to develop the region.

Mr Wamalwa said the road has been a headache for the government as the contractor had frustrated their promise to locals by abandoning it.

“There was a problem but we have sorted it,'' said Mr Wamalwa.

He said tarmacking the road would make it easier for farmers to transport their produce to markets.

Phase Two

The government had allocated Sh1.7 billion for phase two of the Misikhu-Brigadier road in Tongaren constituency, Bungoma North.

Phase One of the project commenced under the administration of former Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka in 2016 but was completed under Governor Wycliffe Wangamati for Sh600 million.

Mr Wangamati said his administration would push the new contractor to finish the road within the stipulated time.