Fr Christopher Wanyonyi, who succumbed to Covid-19, buried

Popular priest Fr Christopher Wanyonyi of Christ the King Catholic Parish in Bungoma was yesterday laid to rest, with mourners showering him with praise.

The cleric succumbed to Covid-19 related complications on Monday at a hospital in Eldoret.

Fr Wanyonyi was eulogised as a dedicated priest, with many noting he worked tirelessly for the good of the church in and out of the Diocese of Bungoma.

Requiem mass for Bungoma Priest Fr Christopher Wanyonyi of Christ the King Cathedral in Kanduyi Constituency on August 13, 2021. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang’ula said Fr Wanyonyi had a great vision to help the community.

"Fr Wanyonyi has been truthful to the church and this can be attested by the works he did like setting up the multi-million shilling Christ the King Church that he will be remembered for," he said.

The senator added that Fr Wanyonyi has been of great help in local politics, uniting many who could not see eye to eye.

Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa said that as chairman of Parliamentary Catholic Associations, he had brought condolences from fellow lawmakers.

Bungoma residents attend the requiem mass for Bungoma Priest Fr Christopher Wanyonyi of Christ the King Cathedral in Kanduyi Constituency on August 13, 202 Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

"We pray that the next priest who will be posted here will be like Wanyonyi who had helped build the church. We as Catholics have been dealt a blow by the loss of such a great servant of God," he said.

Bumula MP Mwambu Mabongah said that Fr Wanyonyi would call him very early in the morning and ask him to pray.

Fr Wanyonyi, the sixth born in a family of eight, was baptised at Kibabii Catholic Church.