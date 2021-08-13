Fr Christopher Wanyonyi, who succumbed to Covid-19, buried

Fr Christopher Wanyonyi

Fr Christopher Wanyonyi, of the Christ the King Cathedral in Kanduyi, Bungoma County who has succumbed to Covid-19.

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Popular priest Fr Christopher Wanyonyi of Christ the King Catholic Parish in Bungoma was yesterday laid to rest, with mourners showering him with praise.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.