Four suspects arraigned for stealing baby at Bungoma Refferal Hospital.

Four suspects accused of stealing a baby from Bungoma County Referral Hospital were today released on Sh300, 000 bond with surety of the similar amount or the cash bail of Sh80,000 each.

Dr Joseph Owola, Irine Atieno, Robai Nanyama and Joseline Nakhimicha were released by senior principal magistrate Charles Mutai after they denied the charges.

The four who had been in custody for one week are accused of stealing Mercy Chebet’s baby boy after she delivered twins at the hospital.

Judge Mutai said the accused were granted the bond after their lawyers assured the court that they are law abiding citizens and are not flight risks.

The case will be mentioned on April 17 with the hearing set for June 6, 2023.