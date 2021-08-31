Bungoma police arrest four suspects over chief's killing

Four suspects have been arrested in connection to the brutal killing of a chief in Mt Elgon whose body was last Friday found buried in a shallow grave, six days after he was reported missing.

The killing of Chepyuk Location Chief Geoffrey Kipsang rekindled memories of the dreaded Sabaot Land Defence Forces (SLDF), a militia group which terrorised the region 10 years ago before it was wiped out by the Kenyan military.

A team of detectives have now arrested two men and two women following Chief Kipsang’s killing.

Bungoma County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti said police are pursuing other suspects linked to the killing of the 57-year-old chief. He added that the four suspects in custody are helping police with investigations that will lead to the arrest of those still at large.

"The government has lost a dedicated official who served the community with diligence,” Mr Kamiti said.

The slain administrator, popularly known as Michuki by locals for his firm stand while enforcing the law, had been reported missing since Sunday last week before his body was found in a maize plantation near his home.

Illicit brew den

Following the death, irate residents stormed a local illicit brew den and torched houses they suspected harboured suspects behind the killing.

Mr Kipsang, who has served as a chief since the early 1990s, was instrumental in fighting illicit liquor, rape, insecurity and teen pregnancies among other crimes.

Mr Kimiti warned of tough action will be taken against suspects involved in acts of lawlessness, including the killing of government officials while on duty.

"You cannot take the law in your hands and kill a government official and expect to go scot free. I want to tell all those who were involved in the act that they will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

Security intensified

He disclosed that officers from the General Service Unit, regular police and the military have been deployed in Mt Elgon to arrest the killers and ensure the safety of locals.

"There is no need to panic as several security agents have been deployed in the area and are working round the clock to ensure the safety of residents,” he said.

Mr Kimiti said that police are investigating allegations that the chief was killed while conducting an operation to wipe out illicit brew in the area.

"We know that most of the crimes and domestic violence cases are as a result of illicit brew and the government will not relent in taking action against anyone who will be found engaging in such business," he said.

He asked those who are interested in liquor business to seek permits from relevant authorities.

The security chief also asked residents not to take the law in their own hands by killing suspects and torching their houses but to let police do their work.

Mr Kimiti also assured chiefs of their security, saying that they should not be scared while doing their job — following the incident — as the State is fully behind them.

He asked residents to cooperate with chiefs, saying that they play a key role in ensuring peace in the society.