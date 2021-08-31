Bungoma police arrest four suspects over chief's killing

Chepyuk Chief Geoffrey Kipsang

Chepyuk Chief Geoffrey Kipsang who was found murdered on August 27, 2021. Four suspects have been arrested over the killing.

Photo credit: Courtesy
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Four suspects have been arrested in connection to the brutal killing of a chief in Mt Elgon whose body was last Friday found buried in a shallow grave, six days after he was reported missing.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.