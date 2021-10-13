Wangamati dismisses OKA’s quest for the presidency

Wycliffe Wangamati

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati. He has dismissed the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) as a non-entity.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Reporter

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati has dismissed the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) as a non-entity, saying the 2022 presidential race is between Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.