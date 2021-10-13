Wangamati dismisses OKA’s quest for the presidency

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati has dismissed the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) as a non-entity, saying the 2022 presidential race is between Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking Tuesday during the requiem mass for Bungoma businessman Allan Waihumbu Njuguna in Kanduyi, Mr Wangamati also dismissed the call for Luhya unity, terming it a waste of time for the people of Bungoma.

Speaking at the same event, Deputy Governor Ngome told Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula that only the party’s national delegates’ conference (NDC) will resolve the question of unity in Bungoma and the entire western region.

Prof Ngome said Mr Wetang’ula will have to seek the blessings of the NDC if he has to make inroads in Bungoma through OKA.

The OKA brigade includes Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Gideon Moi (Kanu), Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya) and lately Cyrus Jirongo (United Democratic Party).

Wrangles in Ford Kenya took a different twist on Sunday after Mr Wetang'ula dismissed calls by a section of leaders for a National Delegates Conference.

In a notice in the dailies, Tongaren MP Eseli Simiyu had called for an NDC on November 6.

The party has been embroiled in leadership wrangles after a section of its leaders led by Dr Simiyu, Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi and Governor Wangamati staged a coup in May last year to oust Mr Wetang'ula.

While addressing journalists at his Kanduyi home in Bungoma on Sunday, the Ford-Kenya leader said Dr Simiyu does not have the mandate to transact any business on behalf of the party.