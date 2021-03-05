Ford Kenya's Majimbo Kalasinga wins Kabuchai MP race

The electoral agency has declared Ford Kenya candidate Majimbo Kalasinga the winner of the Kabuchai MP race after he garnered 19, 274 votes.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) returning officer Benson Esuza announced on Friday morning that Evans Kakai of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) became second with 6,455 votes.

The March 4 by-election attracted eight aspirants of which six were from political parties and two were independent contenders.

Kabuchai returning officer Benson Esuzu declares Majimbo Kalasinga winner of the by-election.

Wekesa Amos Wafula of Federal Party of Kenya emerged third with 1, 454 votes while Waffubwa Gasper Mufutu, who vied on an independent ticket, was fourth with 1,236 votes.