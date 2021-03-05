Ford Kenya's Majimbo Kalasinga wins Kabuchai MP race

Majimbo Kalasinga

Majimbo Kalasinga (left) displays a certificate after he won the Kabuchai race.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
By  Onyango K'Onyango  &  Brian Ojamaa

The electoral agency has declared Ford Kenya candidate Majimbo Kalasinga the winner of the Kabuchai MP race after he garnered 19, 274 votes.

