Ford Kenya 'rebels' blame party for Peter Oteng's brutal murder

Peter Oteng'

Mourners file past a casket bearing the remains of Peter Oteng' during a requiem mass at Bungoma Medical Training College on August 14, 2021. Until his death, Oteng' was Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi’s communication officer.

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Peter Oteng' who was found dead along Sunrise estate road on August 6.
  • His lifeless body was found with deep wounds a few metres from his house.

A section of Ford Kenya leaders have sensationally claimed that politics might have played a role in the brutal murder of Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi’s communication officer Peter Oteng'.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.