Ford Kenya 'rebels' blame party for Peter Oteng's brutal murder

A section of Ford Kenya leaders have sensationally claimed that politics might have played a role in the brutal murder of Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi’s communication officer Peter Oteng'.

Wamunyinyi, Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati and Tongaren MP Eseli Simiyu have linked Oteng’ death to leadership wrangles within the party.

The leaders spoke on Saturday during a requiem mass of Mr Oteng' who was found dead along Sunrise estate road on August 6.

The body, that bore deep wounds on the head and hands, was found by a passerby at 11:40pm a few metres from his house.

Initial police reports indicated that the deceased may have struggled with his killers before they overpowered him.

Police have since arrested a boda-boda operator in connection with the murder. The suspect was arrested in Bungoma town, a day after the body’s discovery.

The operator, who was the last person to be seen with Oteng’, is currently being held at Bungoma South Police Station.

But while speaking during the requiem mass, Governor Wangamati said that before he met his death, Oteng’, who popularly known as Storm, had been sharing messages about wrangles within the party.

"The messages that Storm had been sharing on various social media outlets before his death were mainly about wrangles in Ford Kenya. This was a harmless young man who rose to his present position through sheer work,” Wangamati said.

Wamunyinyi on his part said violence, intimidation and killing opponents should not be part of politics.

“We have already spoken to the Director of Criminal Investigations and the Inspector General of Police to bolster the investigation team so that we can get to the bottom of this matter,” he said.

Wamunyinyi also recalled his last moments with the deceased, saying on that on the fateful night they worked together until 10pm when Oteng’ left on a boda-boda, only to be found dead later in the night.

“Storm was very instrumental in running my communication team. This was a deliberate and well-planned murder,” the MP lamented.

Mourners file past a casket bearing the remains of Peter Oteng' during a requiem mass at Bungoma Medical Training College on August 14, 2021. Until his death, Oteng' was Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi’s communication officer. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

Wamunyinyi also claimed that some of his and Eseli Simiyu's supporters have in recent days been attacked by unknown assailants.

“This is not the first attack targeting our supporters. Several have had their houses broken into. We have shared this information with the police and we want the matter investigated,” he said.

Oteng' was previously the communication officer for Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa.

Meanwhile, artistes and journalists in Bungoma have called for speedy and thorough investigation into Oteng’s murder.

Bungoma artistes with a banner emblazoned with a portrait of Peter Oteng' during a requiem mass at Bungoma Medical Training College on August 14, 2021. Until his death, Oteng' was Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi’s communication officer. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

Oteng', a Ugandan national, was also an artiste with a number of songs which enjoyed airplay in local FM stations.

Some of his popular songs include Popo, Birikicho, Covid-19, Hustle, Landlord and Bintu Bichenjanga.