Ford Kenya MCAs defend Wetang’ula as Kabuchai rivalry intensifies

Several Bungoma County politicians, who are allied to Jubilee Party’s Tangatanga political faction, have come under fire over their remarks against Senator Moses Wetang’ula amid campaigns for the Kabuchai by-election.

Addressing the press at Bungoma Members Club on Thursday, a number of women MCAs from the county asked IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati to take action against politicians they accused of fanning hatred, animosity and violence against their leaders and the electorate.

The Tangatanga-allied MPs - John Waluke (Sirisia), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Dan Wanyama (Webuye west), Mwambu Mabonga (Bumula) and Fred Kapondi(Mt Elgon) - have been crisscrossing Kabuchai campaigning for United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Evans Kakai.

They have been lashing out at Mr Wetang’ula, leader of Ford-Kenya party, accusing him of doing little to assist residents of Kabuchai and the county in general.

The MPs are on record saying the Kabuchai contest is between Deputy President William Ruto and Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Mudavadi.

Women MCAs from Bungoma County address the press at Bungoma Members Club on Kabuchai by-election campaigns, January 21, 2021. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

Abusive language

The women MCAs, criticising the MPs as well as nominated MCA Jacklin Mwenesi from Vihiga County, accused them of using abusive language in their campaigns.

They cited an address on Wednesday by Ms Mwenesi, during a rally at Mr Kakai’s home in Nalondo, about assault claims that involved Mr Wetang’ula.

At that gathering, MP Barasa said Mr Wetangula has been a leader in Bungoma for over 30 years yet he has no proper development record.

Mr Mabonga accused the senator of imposing a leader on Kabuchai residents.

"Wetang’ula has lied to us about wanting to be the President. He only makes money from auctioning the electorates," he said.

Manifestos

In their response to the criticism, MCAs led by Metrine Nangalama (Webuye East) said Mr Wetang’ula is not vying for any seat so leaders campaigning for DP Ruto’s candidate should stop their mudslinging.

"They should sell their manifestos soberly and stop demeaning our party leader," she said.

Ms Nangalama said the IEBC had 48 hours to take firm action against the leaders.

"We know the Ford-Kenya party candidate in Kabuchai, Majimbo Kalasinga, is the one uniting Luhyas in the Western region after both Musalia and Wetang’ula came together to support him. We will not allow anyone to confuse the Mulembe nation with the Ruto narrative ahead of the 2022 polls," she said.

MCA Jerusa Aleo (Tongaren) said Bungoma’s women leaders will not allow outsiders to abuse their leaders in their own turf.

She added that Mr Wetang’ula has helped many in Bungoma, some of them politicians.

The Kabuchai seat, which fell vacant after James Mukwei Lusweti’s death, has attracted eight aspirants.

The by-election will take place on March 4.

Bojamaa@ke.nationmedia.com