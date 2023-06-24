Five pupils, truck driver killed in Eldoret-Webuye highway accident

Five pupils and a truck driver died on Saturday when a school bus and a lorry collided at the Kaburengu junction on the Eldoret-Webuye highway.

The accident occurred on the Chimoi-Kaburengu stretch near the interchange built on the junction to ease the flow of trucks.

Several other pupils and their teachers were admitted to Webuye Sub County Hospital with injuries.

The two vehicles were travelling in the same direction. The driver of the trailer reportedly lost control of the vehicle due to faulty brakes and rammed into the school bus.

The students and their teachers were on their way home after attending an academic day in Eldoret town.

Matete Sub County Police Commander Bamfort Tsurwa said the speeding truck rammed the school bus after its brakes failed.

"Witnesses said the trailer was descending the steep slope at high speed when it rammed into the school bus near the Kaburengu junction," Mr Tsurwa said.

On June 4, 2023, four people died in two separate accidents at Keburengu. The accident involved two trucks transporting goods to Uganda.

In the first accident, a motorcyclist died after being run over by a truck that had collided with a Probox car in Keburengu.