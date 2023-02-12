Five arrested after mother lost twin baby at Bungoma Referral Hospital

Police in Bungoma County have arrested four women and a man, a doctor at a private hospital, for allegedly stealing a child at Bungoma County Referral Hospital two months ago.

According to Bungoma South Sub County Deputy Commander of Police, Wilson Muraya, the case was reported by Mercy Chebet who claimed one of her children was missing after she delivered twins in December last year at the Referral Hospital.

The five - Joseline Nakhumicha, Irene Atieno Worker, Robai Nanyama, Rodah Namati and Joseph Owalo - will be arraigned on Monday February 13 to answer charges of child trafficking.

Confirming the arrests, Mr Muraya said they have been following the case since receiving Ms Chebet’s statement that she lost her son at the facility in December.

Mr Muraya went ahead to warn healthcare workers to stop involving themselves in child trafficking adding that those who will be found involved in such activities will face the law.