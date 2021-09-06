Fire guts St Luke's Kimilili dormitory

St Luke's Kimilili Boys in Bungoma fire dorm

A dormitory that was gutted in a Sunday evening fire at St Luke's Kimilili Boys in Bungoma County. 

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group
By  Brian Ojamaa

Property of unknown value was on Sunday night destroyed after a mysterious fire razed a dormitory at St Luke's Kimilili Boys in Bungoma.

