Fire guts St Luke's Kimilili dormitory

Property of unknown value was on Sunday night destroyed after a mysterious fire razed a dormitory at St Luke's Kimilili Boys in Bungoma.

The cause of the fire has not been established.

The inferno began at about 7pm when the students were in class for their evening preps.

No student was hurt in the fire that destroyed their boxes, bedding, books, clothes and other essentials.

A dormitory that was gutted in a Sunday evening fire. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

The 350 students who use the dormitory were forced to share beds with students in other dormitories.

The school head teacher, Innocent Siro, said the fire had been contained.

"The fire affected a dorm called Amani which hosts about 350 students. It was contained by students, teachers and support staff," said Mr Siro.

He said that a roll call was taken and all students were accounted for.

Bungoma County director of education, Mr Philip Chirchir, said investigations into the cause of the fire have started.