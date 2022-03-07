Drama as two hang on helicopter in Bungoma

An identified man hanging from a helicopter carrying Fork Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula in Bungoma on Saturday March 5, 2022.

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa I Nation Media Group
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Mourners who had turned up on Saturday at the burial of Mt Elgon MP John Serut at Kapsokwony Boys High School in Bungoma County were treated to free drama after two men hanged on the helicopter that had taken off, carrying Kenya Kwanza alliance leaders.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.