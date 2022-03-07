Drama as two hang on helicopter in Bungoma

Mourners who had turned up on Saturday at the burial of Mt Elgon MP John Serut at Kapsokwony Boys High School in Bungoma County were treated to free drama after two men hanged on the helicopter that had taken off, carrying Kenya Kwanza alliance leaders.

The leaders led by Ford Kenya boss Moses Wetang'ula, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga had finished attending the funeral service and were taking off to attend a rally in Kamukuywa, in Kimilili constituency.

Drama as two hang on helicopter carrying Wetangula

The pilot of the helicopter was forced to get back to the ground after it had taken off. The two men then jumped off the helicopter as residents thronged to view them.

Police officers from Kapsokwony Police station were forced to intervene and disperse the crowd.

The two were arrested but later released.