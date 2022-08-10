DPP Haji orders arrest of MP Didmus Barasa after shooting incident

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Mr Noordin Haji, has ordered the arrest of Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa following a Tuesday shooting incident that left a man dead.

The 6pm incident that took place at Chebukhwabi Primary School in Kibingei ward left a security guard of his closest rival, Mr Brian Khaemba of DAP-K party, dead.

Now, Mr Haji says he wants Mr Barasa apprehended in order to record a statement, and have the relevant file availed to the DPP's office for action.

Mr. Barasa who is the incumbent MP, Kimilili Constituency, was reported to have shot and killed Brian Olunga, on 9th Aug. 2022 at Chebukwabi Polling Station. Mr. Olunga was a bodyguard to Mr. Brian Khaemba, who was Mr. Barasa's opponent in the elections. — Office of The Director Of Public Prosecutions (@ODPP_KE) August 10, 2022

The legislator has been on the run since yesterday, with some police sources speculating that he may have fled into neighbouring Uganda.

"We want him to surrender to police wherever he is. If any member of the public spots him, let them alert the police," Bungoma County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti said yesterday.

What happened

According to a police incident report, Mr Khaemba was accompanied by his security guard when he arrived at Chebukwabi polling station to witness the counting of votes. This is where he encountered Mr Barasa.

But as he was leaving, the MP followed him out while shouting at him to stop.

Police allege that Mr Barasa withdrew a pistol and aimed at Mr Khaemba's aide, Mr Brian Olunga.

Mr Olunga was rushed to Kimilili sub-county hospital where he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

Kimilili poll

Mr Barasa is seeking re-election on a UDA party ticket.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chair Wafula Chebukati said Wednesday that tallying will continue despite the incident, even as the MP's rivals appealed to the commission not to declare the results of the Kimilili parliamentary seat.

According to Mr Chebukati, no law requires the commission to withhold results in a situation such as this. Mr Barasa is currently on the run after he allegedly shot and killed Brian Olunga, the aide of his rival in the Kimilili race, Bryan Khaemba.

“I just read in the media of the incident in Kimilili but everything will continue and results will be read. That is a criminal matter and I believe the law will take its course. We will only come after conviction but I believe justice will prevail,” Mr Chebukati said.