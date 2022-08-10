Didmus Barasa, on the run from police, re-elected Kimilili MP

Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Wekesa Barasa has retained his seat on a United Democratic Alliance party ticket.

Mr Barasa, who is on the run after he allegedly shot dead an aide to his rival Mr Brian Khaemba of DAP-K party on Tuesday evening, got 26,000 votes against Mr Khaemba’s 9000 votes.

The Kimilili parliamentary seat had also attracted Mr Peter Makokha of ODM and Mr Erastus Muchimudi of Jubilee. All of the four candidates, who participated in the polls, did not show up during the vote-tallying exercise.

Tension was high at the constituency tallying centre at St Luke's Kimilili Boys High School on Wednesday with heavy police presence.

Police were on alert to arrest the MP if he would show up at the tallying centre.

A section of residents has defended the MP over the shooting, saying the legislator acted in self-defence.

"Mr Barasa acted in self-defence, this is not the first time people have tried to kill him," said Mr Wasilwa Wafula.

Earlier, police officers had arrested a presiding officer of Lwanda polling station in Kimilili ward over allegations of manipulating presidential votes.