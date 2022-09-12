Dan Wanyama’s opponent challenges his election in court

A Bungoma politician has moved to the High Court to challenge the election of Mr Dan Wanyama as the Webuye West MP in last month’s elections.

Mr Kelly Walubengo’s petition came a day after Mr Wanyama, who contested under the United Democratic Alliance, was sworn in for his third term.

Mr Wanyama was first elected MP in 2013 on a New Ford Kenya ticket. In 2017, he joined Jubilee and won re-election.

Mr Walubengo of the United Democratic Party said he was not satisfied with the results, which showed that Mr Wanyama, President-elect William Ruto's point man in Bungoma, won the race.

The IEBC declared Mr Wanyama the winner with 14,325 votes, against Mr Walubengo’s 12,005.

Other candidates in the race were Peter Sitati of Ford Kenya, who received 1,357 votes, Jubilee’s Rachel Khisa, who had 981, Edward Wafula (independent) 495, and Philip Wafula 283.

Others were Kennedy Mukombozi (207), George Muniafu (144), John Wasike (ODM, 2,126) and Peter Makali (DAP-K, 3,806).

The IEBC said at the time that it was satisfied that the results were a true reflection of the will of Webuye West voters.

“We verified and tallied the results as brought by returning officers from the four wards of Misikhu, Matulo, Sitikho and Bokoli,” said returning officer Peris Saina.

But in a 42-page petition, Mr Walubengo claimed the process was marred by discrepancies. Through lawyer Brian Omeri, he wants Mr Wanyama's victory overturned.

He also cited inadequate voter education and insufficient commitment to constitutional provisions and principles of democratic elections, irregularities in voter identification, voting, collation, tallying and declaration of results and denial of voters’ rights.

He also claims Mr Wanyama bribed voters and agents and that there were massive irregularities and illegalities during voting, counting and tallying, and intimidation and harassment of Mr Walubengo' agents.