Chief found with schoolgirl in a Bungoma lodging charged

Assistant Chief James Kabunjey

Sasur Sub-Location Assistant Chief James Kabunjey standing in the dock at Sirisia Law Courts on June 9, 2021. He was charged with defiling a 17-year-old schoolgirl.

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

An assistant chief from Bungoma County who was allegedly caught red-handed in a lodging with a minor has denied charges of defiling the Form Two student.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME Tana pastoralists ditch livestock for cotton farming

  2. Cargo train stalls in Nyeri after wagon derails

    Cargo train in Nyeri

  3. Missing Mombasa teen found dead

  4. PRIME Unresolved killings of elderly women in Naivasha and Gilgil

  5. The sad story behind tin roof along Kisumu-Busia highway

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.