Chief found with schoolgirl in a Bungoma lodging charged

An assistant chief from Bungoma County who was allegedly caught red-handed in a lodging with a minor has denied charges of defiling the Form Two student.

Sasur Sub-Location Assistant Chief James Kabunjey appeared in a Sirisia court on Wednesday where he faced two counts of defiling the 17-year-old girl

The court heard that he was on Monday evening found with the student in a lodging in Cheptais town.

Mr Kabunjey was arrested after the owner of the lodging raised the alarm, leading to members of the public storming the facility to flush out the administrator and the girl.

In court, Mr Kabunjey pleaded with the magistrate to release him on bond due to his poor health.

"Your honour, I am diabetic. I have high blood pressure and ulcers, and I plead that you give me a bond as the case proceeds," he said in court.

Senior Resident Magistrate Caroline Watimah released the administrator on a Sh400,000 bond with a surety of the same amount.

The case will be mentioned on June 22 and heard on July 12.



