Chesamisi High School closed after students riot over entertainment

Chesamisi High School in Kimilili Sub-county, Bungoma County, was closed indefinitely on Sunday following destructive student riots over a change in the entertainment programme.

Reports indicated that rioting began after the entertainment session was rescheduled from nighttime to daytime.

The students accused Deputy Principal Tom Adanga of highhandedness and changing the entertainment programme without consulting them. They said they rioted after they pleaded in vain for a return to the original programme.

One said, "We requested the deputy principal to change the programme so we can watch the English Premier League and other games which mostly feature at night."

He added, "The school's hall has poor ventilation and is congested so we prefer the night as it gets cooler."

A sign outside Chesamisi High School in Kimilili Sub-county, Bungoma County, as pictured on January 24, 2021. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

Teachers scared

Kimilili Sub-county Education boss George Okoth said they resolved to close the institution since tuition facilities, teachers’ records, security equipment, vehicles and other property was extensively damaged.

"Nothing can take place [at the school]. The students will be informed of the next steps after the board of management meets. They must vacate the premises immediately," he said earlier on Sunday.

Daniel Situma, a subordinate staff member, said, "The damage is extensive. Vehicles belonging to the principal and one of the teachers were damaged. No office was spared. All the window panes in the tuition blocks were broken and the ICT room damaged. Motherboards are missing.”

He added, "It is scary for our teachers. It is difficult to imagine that the students we teach can greatly damage our well-established school.

One of the cars damaged by rioting students of Chesamisi High School in Bungoma County on January 24, 2021. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

"Minor issue"

The learners said they had no problem with Principal Christopher Serem as he is understanding and caring, and because he listened to their views.

Mr Serem said the students should not have overreacted as the issue is minor so they would have discussed it and found a solution.

The principal, who was posted to the school last September, noted that some Form Four students are unruly and undisciplined, and may have incited others to riot..

One of the cars damaged by rioting students of Chesamisi High School in Bungoma County on January 24, 2021. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

Last year, about 50 final year students were suspended for storming out of the school after the closing date was pushed from December 14 to December 23. They tied up the watchman using ropes, beat him up and then left.

The students were suspended for two weeks and then asked to return in smaller groups. The last group of 20 reported back last Friday.

The school that has 389 Form Four students has had several cases of indiscipline in the recent past.

Two strikes took place in January and March 2020 before schools were closed following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

