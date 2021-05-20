Chesamisi defies wave of unrest to shine in KCSE

Chesamis High School

The entrance to Chesamis High School in Bungoma County.

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

  • The school managed a mean score of 6.2, up from 5.9 the previous year.
  • Of the 382 who sat the exams in the school, 164 scored C+ and above.

Despite being rocked with cases of unrests, Chesamisi High School in Bungoma County performed impressively in the recently released 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations.

