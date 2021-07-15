Cases of brutal killings raise fears of killer gang's return

Residents of Kimilili Sub county in Bungoma County have expressed their fears over escalating cases of brutal killings in the area.

The latest such incident occurred on Tuesday night when two people were murdered in separate incidents. In both cases, the victims are believed to have been hacked to death by unknown assailants.

One of the victim's body had been dumped in by roadside at Kambini area on the outskirts of Kimilili town.

The other incident happened in Maeni, where a middle-aged man's body was found in a pool of blood with deep panga wounds.

The two incidents now bring to nine the number of people who have been killed in the sub county in just three weeks.

Two weeks ago, two security guards were brutally killed in Webuye West constituency.

Following these recent cases, area residents now fear the dreaded 42 Brothers killer gang may have reactivated its operation.

The gang, which is believed to comprise boda-boda riders assembled by some local politicians, was responsible for many killings in Western region before it was stamped out by the authorities.

David Shiundi, an area resident said they are now living in fear with insecurity in the area having seemingly gone out of control.

Police officers from Kimilili at a scene where a man was found dead at Matili village in Bungoma County. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

David Masinde, a resident of Matili area, appealed to Bungoma County Commissioner, Samuel Kimiti, to have all police officers who have overstayed in the area transferred.

He claimed that some police officers have been liaising with thugs to terrorise residents.

"We are asking our Governor Wycliffe Wangamati and other leaders to help address this issue. Many innocent lives have been lost," he said.

Sara Namakhele, a trader at Kimilili town, said the rising insecurity in the area has affected many businesses.

Last week, the area Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa challenged the police to curb the runaway insecurity in the area.

Meanwhile, Bungoma County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti has said police and their counterparts from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are pursuing those believed to be behind these criminal activities.

The County Commissioner asked area residents to freely share information with the police to make it possible to bring the culprits to book.