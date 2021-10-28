Bungoma students victorious in young scientists’ contest

Two students from St Mary’s Kamba Secondary School in Kanduyi constituency, Bungoma county are the winners of this year’s Young Scientists’ Kenya Exhibition.

The winning project on male contraceptive was presented by Valary Wanjala and Clare Wesonga. The two students conducted their research using male rabbits.

Mr Ezekiel Murani, who teaches Biology and Chemistry at the school, said the two students were challenged to undertake the project after considering the risks associated with female hormonal contraceptives.

Mr Murani explained that in the research, male rabbits which received daily injection with compound from willow-leaved justicia (Justicia gendarussa) were found to be unable to sire offspring while those which were not injected continued to produce offspring.

"The compound was found to block the protein responsible for sperm production. We used Mondia whitei to reverse the process and make the rabbits fertile again," he said.

No laboratories

Mr Murani applauded his students for their innovation, saying they have a promising future in the field of science.

The two students were overjoyed for their great achievement which they credited their teachers, school board of management and the community for.

Interestingly, St Mary’s Kamba Secondary School, which is a day, has no laboratories and other essential equipment needed for proper practical lessons.

“Our learners who have shown their potential and we are now appealing to the government to help us procure the essential equipment,” the school principal Ms Anne Nyongesa said.