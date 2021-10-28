Bungoma students victorious in young scientists’ contest

St Mary’s Kamba Secondary School

Valary Wanjala and Claire Wesonga, the two students from St Mary’s Kamba Secondary School who won the 2021 Young Scientists’ Kenya Exhibition, with their teacher Mr Ezekiel Murani.

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The winning project on male contraceptive was presented by Valary Wanjala and Clare Wesonga.
  • The two students conducted their research using male rabbits.

Two students from St Mary’s Kamba Secondary School in Kanduyi constituency, Bungoma county are the winners of this year’s Young Scientists’ Kenya Exhibition.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.