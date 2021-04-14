Bungoma residents warned of arrests for wearing facemasks wrongly

Residents of Bungoma County who flout Ministry of Health directives in the war against Covid-19 have been warned that they risk arrest and prosecution.

Bungoma County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti has also warned those found wearing facemasks wrongly that they too will be similarly prosecuted.

Addressing the media together with Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati on Tuesday after a Covid-19 Response Committee meeting at the county government headquarters, Mr Kimiti said 32 people have been arrested in the last 24 hours in Bungoma and are set to be arraigned in court.

The two county bosses also gave an update of Covid-19 vaccination exercise in the county.

The County Commissioner lauded area residents for largely adhering to Ministry of Health protocols, but faulted some residents for not putting on their facemasks correctly.

"In the past five months we have arrested more than 4,000 people for flouting Covid-19 regulations across the county's nine constituencies and we will continue to doing so," he said.

Surge of infections

Mr Kimiti decried the surge of Covid-19 infections in the county, adding that it is sad that several lives have been lost.

“The Ministry of Health has been of great help to Kenyans and all members of the public should therefore adhere to government protocols at all times. Those who fail to comply will be dealt with accordingly,” he warned.

He ordered Chiefs to oversee the 50 people rule within their jurisdictions in funerals and if possible act as Master of Ceremonies at such gatherings.

Mr Kimiti also said that the committee had resolved, among other issues, to cancel the licenses of social joints that will not adhere to the protocols.

Governor Wangamati, on his part, called on the general public, more so the elderly, to visit county public health facilities for vaccination.

The national government provided 12,000 jabs meant to vaccinate residents of Bungoma County against Covid-19.

Covid-19 jabs

Mr Wangamati said that so far 10,000 people in the county have received the jab. This number includes 2,600 health workers, 566 police and enforcement officers, 2,177 teachers and 4,000 residents.

The governor said the jabs are being administered at all health centres, including sub-county hospitals.

Mr Wangamati noted that since the beginning of the year, 529 people in the county have been tested with 110 returning positive tests and seven deaths being reported while the positivity rate has shot by an average 20 percent.

“Last year, 4,658 people in the county were tested with 650 testing positive. Sixteen deaths were reported and positivity rate stood at 13 percent,” he said.

Governor Wangamati also said isolation centres have been set up at Webuye Health Centre, Webuye Sub-county Hospital, Bungoma County Referral Hospital, Life Care Hospital and several other health centres across the county.