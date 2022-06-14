Police seize bhang worth Sh15m along the Malaba-Eldoret highway

Police in Bungoma on Monday seized bhang with an estimated street value of Sh15 million at Sango area in Webuye town, along the Northern corridor.

Webuye East sub-county police commander Martha Ngetich said officers nabbed ten sacks of bhang that was being transported in a 20 feet container along the Malaba -Eldoret highway. It followed a tip off from the members of the public.

The driver, Mr Charles Mutuku Kamuya aged 54 years was also arrested and is assisting police with investigations.

The arrest happened amid concern about the abuse of bhang and other drugs across the country by many youths, particularly in this election year when politicians misuse youths.

Police believe the drugs were being transported to Mombasa from Tororo, Uganda.

"We received a tip off about a truck that was ferrying narcotic drugs along the Bungoma -Webuye Road. Our team followed the truck and with the assistance of officers from Webuye Police Station manning the roadblock, led by Cpl Fred Ngome, they managed to intercept it at Webuye near Pan Paper mills, "said Ms Ngetich.

Part of the bhang that was on a truck that police impounded at Sango area along the Malaba-Eldoret highway on Monday, following a tip off. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

She said upon checking the truck, they discovered the ten bags of cannabis sativa (bhang), each packed in 550kg with an approximate street value of Sh15 million.

She said the truck Registration Number KCV 448T/ZG1304 make Mercedes-Benz Actross 2544 Cabin white in color was escorted to Webuye police station yard where it was detained and the driver put in cell.

Further investigations are underway and a progress report will be communicated in due course, according to the officer.

“We have managed to arrest the driver who is the key suspect and he has given us leads that will enable us arrest the people behind this haul of drugs. We believe the drugs are from Uganda,” said Ms Ngetich.

The police commander said the truck may have managed to cover a long distance without causing any suspicion because it appeared empty.

She lauded members of the public for their cooperation, urging them to always volunteer information.