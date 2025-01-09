Bungoma MCA shot in police operation targeting ethanol trade

A Bungoma County Member of the County Assembly (MCA) is nursing gunshot injuries he sustained in a police operation in Kimilili Town.

The MCA was rushed to Bungoma County Referral Hospital but later referred to Eldoret for further treatment.

His colleagues in the assembly clashed with the police following the incident that also involved Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers over ethanol trade.

While other MCAs have condemned the incident and called on the Independent Police Oversight Authority to investigate, police allege the lawmaker was engaging in illegal ethanol trade and confronted the officers before he sustained the injuries.

Confirming the incident, Mt Elgon Sub-County Police Commander Moffat Mang’era alleged that the politician defied orders when he was signalled by the officers to stop.

Mr Mang'era said officers from the KRA, DCI and the police staged a joint operation at the Mapera area in Kimilili to crack down on illicit goods. But when they flagged down the MCA's vehicle, police claim he defied them.

"The officers pursued the vehicle and impounded a large consignment of ethanol that was not licensed," said Mr Mang'era.

A total of 8,750 litres of ethanol was in the lorry that was impounded and is held at the Bungoma Police Station. The police boss said hired goons armed with crude weapons also confronted the officers.

The county assembly Leader of Majority Joseph Nyongesa claimed the police targeted to kill their colleague out of business rivalry.

"Majority of the officers in Bungoma have engaged in the sale of ethanol. That is why they did not follow the right procedure when dealing with the MCA. This is purely business rivalry. They would have followed the right procedure if the MCA had gone against the law. We call on IPOA to intervene," said Mr Nyongesa.

He said the police did not explain to the team of MCAs, who visited the police station why their colleague was shot.

Mr Nyongesa called on the relevant authorities to transfer the officers who have overstayed at the station arguing that most of them are engaged in illegal business.

Mr Mang'era also said they were investigating the authenticity of the impounded vehicle’s number plate.